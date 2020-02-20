Susan E. Gallagher, 62, of Abington and Milton, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Boston to the late John C. and Mary (Moloney) Gallagher, Susan was raised in Milton with her five siblings, graduating from Milton High School. She was a member of ARC of the South Shore and Toastmasters, participated with Special Olympics, and loved her time with the Friendship Club. Susan worked for over 10 years as an assembler at Work, Inc.
A joy in everyone’s life, she will be dearly missed.
Loving sister of Mary Connolly and her husband Thomas; John Gallagher and his wife Mary Alice and William Gallagher, all of Milton; Janet Gallagher of Braintree; and the late Ann Gallagher, Susan is survived by 14 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her niece Meghan Gallagher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton, on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Friendship Home, 458 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02061 or South Shore Support Services, PO Box 890126, Weymouth, MA 02189.
For further information, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
