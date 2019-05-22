Susan M. McGillowey

Susan (Stanley) M. McGillowey, 74, of Milton passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Born in Boston on Sept. 26, 1944 to her beloved parents, William C. and Molly M. (O’Grady) Stanley, she was the loving mother of Sean P. McGillowey and his wife Kelly of Milton and Shannon McGillowey–Ortiz and her husband Luis of Taunton; cherished grandmother of Jack, Hunter, Patrick, Leland, and Molly; and sister of John “Jackie” Stanley and his wife Joanne of Milton, Janet Stevens and her husband Michael of Pocasset, and the late William C. Stanley, III. Susan also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
