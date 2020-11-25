Terrence A. McGovern, of Pocasset, formerly of Rochester, Wareham and Milton, passed away peacefully after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease, Friday Nov. 20, 2020.
Born in Boston and raised in Milton, Terry was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1960 and lived in Milton for over 60 years. He served in the US Naval Air Reserves in Weymouth from 1960 -1966 and was the owner of Arthur’s Outdoor Power Equipment in Milton for 45 years.
Terry loved being involved in the Town of Milton, where he was part of the Jaycees and Milton Rotary Club, where he served as President of both organizations. He was named a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow and received the Man of the Year award from the Toro Corporation. Terry was also a longtime elected Town Meeting Member. He enjoyed many things in life, including traveling, boating around Buzzards Bay in his Boston Whaler and hunting in Maine with friends. But most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with family.
Beloved husband for 56 years of Donna M. (Granfield) McGovern. Loving father of Jean M. Rooney and her husband Christopher of Jamestown, RI, and Jennifer Affanato and her husband Jay of Falmouth. Grandfather of Kayleigh and Conor Rooney of RI and Alexandra and Jake Affanato of Falmouth. Son of the late Arthur W. and Geraldine L. (Curran) McGovern. Brother of the late Gail McGovern.
Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, are Tuesday Dec. 1, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private Celebration of Terry’s Life will follow.
Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to Parkinson’s Support Network of Cape Cod, P.O Box 195, Cotuit, MA 02635.
To send the McGovern family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
