Thelma (Gerber) Porter, 95, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Roxbury, Hull, and Milton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard Porter, she is survived by her children, Barry Porter, Helene (Rich) Ellis, and Lawrence (Sharon) Porter; five grandchildren, Matthew Ellis, Daniel Ellis, Nathaniel (Snezana) Porter, Ari Porter, and Zachary Porter, and two great-grandchildren, Palmer Ellis and Braxton Ellis, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Albert Gerber and Robert Gerber.
Thelma's many accomplishments included graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls; serving as a nurse in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps; graduating from New England Hospital for Women and Children in Boston; graduating from Boston University School of Nursing; receiving a master’s degree in rehabilitation nursing from Boston University; working as assistant director of nursing at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in Boston; working as director of nursing at The Rehab Center in Boston; serving as scribe for the Dramatic Order Knights of Khorassan, founding Loving Hands Knitting Club at Villa Borghese in Delray Beach, FL; serving in the Citizen Observer Patrol, holding the rank of major; and volunteering for the Community Emergency Response Team.
Thelma was an active member of Temple Shalom of Milton and Temple Sinai of Delray Beach, FL. She was certified as a knitting instructor and continued to knit and crochet up until her passing.
Donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund, Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of one's choice. For an online guestbook and directions, visit the website of Legacy.com at www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/thelma-porter-obituary?id=52691963
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.