Thomas B. Elia, age 85, of Milton, passed away April 11,, 2021, at home in Fuller Village, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Boston English High School and Boston University and went on to serve in the United States Army, spending nearly two years in Germany.
Tom previously owned and operated the City Spa Cafeteria across from Boston Medical Center, as well as several other buildings in Boston’s South End. He later was a salesman for a manufacturing company, General Latex Corp., before retiring. He was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton.
He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy M. (Hanks). They were married for more than 56 years before her death in September 2016. After her passing, he moved to Fuller Village, where everyone he met became his friend.
He also was the father of Mary Elia of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Thomas B. Elia Jr. and his wife Lisa of Jupiter, Florida. He was the cherished grandfather of Emily Elia of Florida, and the brother of Barbara McGonagle of Milton, Lorraine Rule of Marshfield and the late Richard L. Elia of Winchester.
Visiting hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday morning, April 16 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Milton Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
