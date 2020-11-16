Thomas Joseph Giovanniello, 96, of Milton, formerly of Boston, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Adele (Connery) Giovanniello of Milton, dedicated father of Karen L. Giovanniello of Quincy and Thomas J. Giovanniello Jr. of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and devoted grandfather of Matthew A. Giovanniello of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Catherine L Giovanniello of Mashpee.
Son of the late Domenic and Catherine Giovanniello, he was the brother of the late Aaron A. Giovanniello of Boston.
Thomas proudly served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II, which began his lifelong love of chemistry. Following the war, he attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1951 with a B.S. degree in science.
He retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jamaica Plain, where he was the director of laboratory services. He also founded and was the director of the Milton Medical Laboratory until his full retirement in the early 1980s. He was a member of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry and published a number of professional papers that were presented around the world.
Thomas was a long-term member of the Rotary Club of Milton. He loved to golf and was awarded an honorary membership in the Wollaston Golf Club in Milton. He found joy in the daily crossword puzzle and Sudoku and suffered along with the rest of his generation as an avid Red Sox fan.
Thomas loved his life, his children, and his grandchildren. He was a gentle and loving man to all who knew him.
Funeral services will be private.
For those who wish, donations can be made to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online condolences, visit www.hamellydon.com.
