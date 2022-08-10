Thomas J. Gunning of Milton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2022.
Beloved husband of Rosemary J. (Sweeney) Gunning, Tom is survived by his devoted children, Thomas S. Gunning and his wife Jenn of Pembroke, Kristen A. Gunning of Dorchester, Colin A. Gunning of Milton, Brian J. Gunning of Quincy, and Gracemarie R. Yovino and her husband Stephen of South Weymouth.
He was the grandfather of Thomas J. Gunning IV and soon to be Mia J. Gunning; brother of Patricia McNulty and her husband Gerry; and the late K. Jane Logue and her surviving husband Jim, among many nieces and nephews. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas S. and Gracemarie Gunning.
Tom dedicated his life to advancing the construction industry. He began his career as a member of the Laborers Local 223 and in 1986 joined the Building Trades Employers’ Association (BTEA). In 1992, Tom became the executive director of the BTEA and Northeast Roofing Contractors Association (NERCA) serving over 500 contractors for more than 30 years.
Tom was a 14-year board member of both the Mt. Washington and East Boston Savings Banks, while also serving as chairman and co-chair for multiple building trades’ pension, annuity, health, and welfare funds.
A recipient of the Cushing Gavin Award, SMACNA’s Executive Legislative Advocate of the Year (2008, 2015), SMACNA’s Chapter Executive of the Year in 2001, the Roofing Industry’s Clarence Carr Award, the Boy Scouts of America “Good Scout” Award and the 1st annual Good Guy Award, Tom’s hard work was celebrated by all who knew him.
Tom’s greatest pride and joy was his family. Tom and Rose celebrated 42 years of marriage and were each other’s greatest supporters. Tom always put his family first and beamed with pride as he shared his children’s accomplishments. As both a coach and their biggest fan, Tom never missed his children’s sporting events.
He will be lovingly remembered as a generous and humble man who brought a smile to everyone’s face. He possessed an amazing ability to connect with people from all walks of life. If you met Tom Gunning for the first time, you had a cherished friendship for life.
Tom was an advocate of giving back to the community. He supported many charities, including the Thomas S. Gunning Scholarship, St. John’s Seminary, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Modern Assistance Program, the Liver Foundation, and many others. Tom always gave with his heart and shied away from recognition.
A member of Wollaston Golf Club and Palm Aire Country Club, Tom could often be found enjoying time on the golf course with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
The Dolan Funeral Home of Milton assisted the Gunning family with arrangements. To send the family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
