Thomas M. O’Connor, 90, passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Peter Maloney of Milton, on Nov. 15, 2020.
Originally from Lawrence, he retired from Gillette Co. in Andover and moved to Coconut Creek, Florida.
Tom was a US Air Force veteran, having served in Okinawa.
He was the much beloved husband of Mary O’Connor (nee Faherty), who died in 2006, and loving father of Maureen O’Connor of Nashua, New Hampshire; James (Laura) O’Connor of Methuen; Debra (Peter) Maloney of Milton; and Thomas (Diane) O’Connor of Denver, Colorado.
Tom was Grampy to his devoted and loving grandchildren Sherri Barboza, Katie Ducey, Jessica O’Connor, Clayton O’Connor, James O’Connor Jr., Kelsey O’Connor, Peter Maloney Jr., Maggie Maloney, Malachy Maloney, Caitlin (Cochrane) O’Connor, Christopher O’Connor, and Abbie O’Connor and Great-Grampy to Mary, Paul, Sheylah, Tomas, Eduardo, Liam, Reagan, Kennedy, Molly, and Connor.
He was the only one of 10 siblings born in the hospital to the late Cornelius and Margaret O’Connor of Killarney.
Tom was dearest brother to Eileen (Arthur) Young, Theresa (Harry) Cameron, Kaye (Joe) Reddington, Nancy (Cully) Santheson, and the late Jackie (Marilyn) O’Connor, Mary (Herbert) Bennett, Joe (Irma) O’Connor, Margaret (Eddie) Wyatt, and Frankie O’Connor.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services were private. Interment was in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Old Colony Hospice in Bridgewater at https://www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation-overview. Tom’s family is truly appreciative of its compassionate care and assistance through Daddo’s last few weeks.
