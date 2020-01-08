Thomas P. Fallon of Milton passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by the family he adored.
Thomas was raised and educated in Ireland. He immigrated to the United States and lived the American Dream.
Faith, family, and an incredible work ethic defined him. A devout Catholic, he was a daily communicant at St. Agatha Church in Milton and, in the winter, at San Marco Catholic Church in Florida.
He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret (Peg) Fallon; they celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. He was the loving father of Maureen and her husband Thomas, Michelle and her husband Michael, and Sean and his wife Coleen.
He was an adoring “Pa” to his grandchildren, who brought a tremendous amount of joy to his life: Grace, Ann, Jane, Colin, Michelle, Daniel, Thomas and the late Maggy and Rita.
Tom founded and owned the Fallon Insurance Agency of Milton and Boston. He also worked for the Mass Transit Authority as chief inspector and was a member of the Carmen’s Union.
Tom served on the board of directors for the Massachusetts Bay Credit Union for 30 years and on the board of the Medical Missionaries of Mary.
A funeral Mass for Tom was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02477.
