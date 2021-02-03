Thomas W. Magner Jr. of Milton died unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2020. He was 60 years old.
Born and raised in Milton, Tom was the son of the late Thomas W. Magner (Ret. Milton Fire Department) and the late Irene (Grimley) Magner. He graduated from Milton High School and worked as a maintenance man, most recently for the 7-11 store in Lakin Square in Quincy.
All who knew Tom will remember his passion for celebrating the Christmas season. Tom would begin his celebration in July by decorating his house from the inside out and the lights would be turned on promptly after Halloween. He made sure everyone he knew had an open invitation to come by and view his work at any given time.
Tom also enjoyed helping around town by donating his time anywhere he could be useful, from planting flowers at the entrance of the Milton DPW yard to the donation of an Easter bunny suit still in use today at the Parks and Recreation Department.
Per Tom’s wishes, a private graveside service was held in Milton Cemetery after a funeral procession passed his residence and went through the Milton DPW Yard, with a touching tribute from all DPW employees.
