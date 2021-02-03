Victoria (Vicky) Wright Monks, 70, of Centennial, Colorado, died Jan. 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her daughters Claire and Natalie; her son-in-law Bryan; her granddaughter Amalie; her half-brother Flynn; her stepmother Sheila; her former husband Douglas Heppner; her college roommate and best friend Jeannie; and many cousins and their families.
Vicky spent most of her childhood in Milton and graduated from Milton High School (Class of 1968). She graduated from Bennington College (Class of 1972) and attended Cooperstown Graduate Program from 1974 to 1975, majoring in museum studies. After Cooperstown, she worked at the Hancock Shaker Village.
Vicky was a writer/editor for Time Life Books from 1980 to 1983, contract editor for the Taunton Press from 1986 to 1990, editor of the Millbrook Press from 1991 to 1996, and designer for the Millbrook Press from 1997 to-2003.
She made her home in Newtown, Connecticut, for many years. When her daughter Claire graduated from high school, the family moved to St. Louis, where Vicky became director of publications at the Missouri History Museum from 2003 to 2015.
Upon retirement, she moved to Colorado to be with Claire and Bryan.
Vicky was an avid reader and an inventive cook. She spoke eloquently and fearlessly when she encountered prejudice, unfair practices, or cruelty. Her family always said that if they needed someone to lead them out of a burning building or an impenetrable forest, it would be Vicky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Vicky’s name may be sent to Open Door Animal Sanctuary, 6065 Duva Road, P.O. Box 870, House Springs, MO, 63051 (https://odas.org/donate) or Stand Up To Cancer, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721 (https://standuptocancer.org/donate).
