Virginia A. Gaffey of Marshfield, formerly of Milton, died peacefully at home on March 20, 2022.
Born in Boston, Ginny graduated from Fitchburg State College in 1955 with a bachelor of science degree in education and Burbank Hospital Nursing Program, also in 1955.
She received her anesthetist training at Carney Hospital School of Anesthesia and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland and was director of the Carney Hospital Program from 1957 to 1986.
Gaffey was president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists from 1969 to 1970. She was a former chairman of the Professional Advisory Board of the Milton Visiting Nurses Association.
She was recognized for many achievements for her work in healthcare by Carney Hospital, the City of Boston, the Town of Milton, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including the Louise de Marillac Award at Carney Hospital in 1999, the Fitchburg State Distinguished Alumna Award, and the 1982 Helen Lamb Nurse Anesthetist Educator Award. She was an active board member of the Daniel Webster Estate and Heritage Center in Marshfield.
Beloved daughter of the late James H. and Virginia A. (Glennon) Gaffey, Ginny is survived by many cousins and close friends. She was always accompanied by her canine companions: Tinker, Lady, Princess, Fly, and Tager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, on March 31 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
