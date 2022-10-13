Virginia (Gini) C. Hannigan of Milton, born on May 25,1932, died on Oct. 8, 2022.
Daughter of the late John M. Hannigan and Alice G. Hannigan, she was predeceased by her brother, John R. Hannigan, and survived by her sister, Eleanor H. McKinnon, as well as three nephews and a number of grand nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Milton, Gini attended Ursuline Academy and Regis College.
Gini started her teaching career in the Dover-Sherborn School district teaching physical education and running the food service for the school system in Dover before moving on to teach home economics at the junior high level, spending 35 years with the Dover-Sherbon School District.
A highly regarded athlete, Gini was a member of the 1952 St. Mary of the Hills New England CYO Championship softball team. In addition to softball, she was an avid golfer and tennis player and one of the earliest single female members of the Wollaston Golf Club, where she was a member for over 50 years.
Gini was extremely active in Milton as well as St. Mary of the Hills Parish. She was a long standing Town Meeting member, a past member of the Warrant Committee, a past chair of the Council on Aging, a founding member of the girls softball league, and a member of the St. Mary Parish Council as well as numerous other committees in town.
The family would like to thank the team at Alliance Health at Marina Bay for their help and care of Gini as she progressed through Alzheimer’s.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church at 29 Saint Mary’s Road in Milton on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be from Oct. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or St. Mary of the Hills School, 29 Saint Mary’s Road, Milton, MA 02186.
For further information or to leave the Hannigan family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.