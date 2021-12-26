Virginia E. Motta

Virginia E. (Hardcastle) “Ginny” Motta, died in the comfort of her home after an extremely brief battle with lung cancer while surrounded by her five loving daughters on Dec. 12, 2021.
Born and raised in Milton, she was an active member at St. Agatha Church including R.C.I.A and served as an Eucharistic Minister. She was also a devotee of the Holy Cross Retreat House and served on the Board of Directors at My Brother’s Keeper.
Ginny loved to travel the world with her husband, family, and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Motta; mother of Christine Motta, Denise Harmon and her husband Yon, Carolyn Motta, Stephanie Motta, and Virginia Hunt and her husband Michael;. devoted Magram of Lexx and Isabella Mignone, Karli and James Harmon, and William, Ella, and Brendan Hunt; daughter of the late Francis P. and Mary Ruth (Tilton) Hardcastle; and sister of Thomas Hardcastle, Elaine McCabe, and the late Joseph Hardcastle and Mary Smythe.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-7512 or Alzheimer’s Association. 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To send the Motta family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
