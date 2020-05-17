Virginia L. Murdock

Virginia L. (Nevulis) Murdock of Milton passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 94.
Born at home in South Boston in August 1925 to the late John and Leonora (Borowski) Nevulis, Virginia was raised in Neponset and graduated from St. Ann Parochial School. She later graduated from St. Rose High School in Chelsea in 1942.
With World War II raging, Virginia put aside college plans and went to work for Chelsea Clock Company to assist her family. At war’s end, she became the bookkeeper for Acme Foundry in Chelsea, owned by the Murdock brothers, and it was there that she met her beloved husband Vincent. They married in 1947, raised their four daughters in Milton, and enjoyed many years together until his death in 1983.
Virginia worked for many years for Bank of New England in Boston, retiring from its EFT division in 1989. Upon retirement, she delighted in traveling not only in the United States but also in Europe, visiting almost two dozen countries. An avid reader, she enjoyed Milton Library book clubs. She also enjoyed the friendship of fellow members of the Cunningham Park Seniors Bowling League in Milton.
Virginia is survived by daughters Virginia (Chester) Freeman of Quincy, Carolyn (Rodney) Fritz of Milton, Jane Murdock of Houston, Texas, and Barbara (Kevin) Harnden of Milton. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrew, John and Christopher Freeman, Charles Harnden, and Anna, Joseph and Neal Fritz and great-grandmother to Abigail and Thomas Freeman and Joseph Fritz.
She was the sister of Marilyn Koski of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Dolores Dronzek of Katy, Texas, and the late Leonora Lawrence and Simone Vandermark. She was the loving aunt of 26 nieces and nephews and dear cousin of Eileen (Greb) Jerzylo of Hyde Park.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, funeral services for Virginia are private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Interment was in Milton Cemetery. The Dolan Funeral Home of Milton assisted Virginia’s family with arrangements.
To send a sympathy message to Virginia’s family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.