Warren Arthur Ferdinand, age 85, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary T. Regan Ferdinand of Milton and the late Hope Ann (O’Hara). Loving father of Ralph E. Ferdinand of Redondo Beach, California, Michael J. Ferdinand of Melbourne, Florida, and Dorothy K. Kelley of Dorchester. Stepfather of Mary Ann Regan of Alaska and the late Mark C. Regan. Devoted grandfather of seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and one step-great grandson.
A gathering will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Feb. 24 from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, at 10 a.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery.
Decorated Ret. Col. Marine Corps veteran.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186 or to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02169-2246.
