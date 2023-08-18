William B. Ahearn Sr., 71, of Norwell and formerly of Milton, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).
Despite a disheartening diagnosis, Bill never lost his will to live and fought hard to battle the effects of this terrible condition.
Bill grew up in Milton playing hockey and proved to be an impressive scholar/athlete at both Catholic Memorial and Babson College, where he “graduated with distinction,” which he often reminded his family.
Bill never pursued anything halfheartedly. He was hardworking, reliable, and steadfast in everything he did. In his career he obtained many accreditations and licenses in insurance and finance, always studying and working around the clock for clients who needed his expert guidance.
An admitted workaholic, Bill never took away from what mattered the most to him: his family. His most proud accomplishments in his life were his children and then later, his grandchildren. He never missed any of his children’s sports and school events and boasted of all their accomplishments to anyone who would listen.
In later years, his devotion to his wife became his focus and purpose, helping care for her following a stroke. They would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this month. His love and admiration for her will surely last beyond this lifetime.
Bill was a gentleman and had the most kind and beautiful heart. He was selfless and loyal and all the things that made you proud to know a man like him. He will be dearly missed.
Beloved husband of Jean (Connolly) Ahearn, he was the loving father of William B. Ahearn Jr. and his wife Amber of Scituate and Kelli Ahearn-Lucas and her husband Artie of West Bridgewater; cherished Papa of Johnny, Bodie, Camden, Violet, Harlow, and Duggan; and brother of Michael Ahearn of Rhode Island, Kevin Ahearn of Boston, and Kristin Pomponi of Waltham.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, F. William and Bernice (Blum) Ahearn, and sisters Karen Driscoll and Kathleen Ahearn.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. in Milton on Aug.21 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to https://www.theaftd.org/ in memory of Bill.
For further information or to leave the Ahearn family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.