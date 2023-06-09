William “Billy” D. Enos Jr. of Middleboro, formerly of Milton, died on June 1, 2023.
A retired finance manager at State Street Bank and Trust Co., Billy was the beloved husband of Jean (Dwyer) Enos for 48 years. He was the devoted father of Dan Enos and his wife Shannon of Fredericksburg, VA and Deidre Lovett and her husband Patrick of Milton.
He was the cherished grandfather, lovingly known as “Grumpy,” to his eight grandchildren Molly, Mary Kate, Josie, Patrick, Aspen, Maeve, Bridget, and Billy;.brother of Susan Gillespie of North Reading, Sandra Enos of Arizona, Catherine Ngui of California, Mary Tapp of New Hampshire, Helen Sakaske of Georgia, Elizabeth Enos of Florida, Edward Enos of Quincy, and the late Charles Enos.
A Memorial Mass was celebrated in Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Saint Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment will be at a later date at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy’s memory may be sent to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
To send the Enos family a condolence note, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
