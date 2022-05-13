William Dillon

Willian Dillon of Canton, formerly of Milton, died on April 23, 2022
Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (O’Malley) Slattery Dillon, brother of Margaret Dillon and Judith Bowe of Milton, Joseph Dillon of California, and Stephen Dillon of Florida and the late Anne Walsh of Milton and Marie Rice of Weymouth, William was the loving son of Margaret Lee Dillon and Joseph F. Dillon.
William is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews .
William was born at Milton Hospital at Cunningham Park and was a graduate of both Milton High School and Niagara University.
He devoted his life to service and was one of the original founders of Long Island Shelter, where he also devoted many years of service.
In addition to helping others, William loved to study his Irish heritage both by reading all the books he could find and by traveling to Ireland. With similar passion, William was a historian of all things Milton from colonial times through today.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
