William E. Bilodeau of Milton passed away on June 20, 2020.
The son of John and Wilma Bilodeau and husband of Anne Bilodeau of Milton, he is survived by his daughter Lauren Dickerman and her husband Brandon Dickerman of Mansfield; his daughter Kasey Bilodeau and her fiancé Jordan Goodman of Holly Ridge, North Carolina; and many extended family members.
Interment services will be private.
Contributions in William’s memory can be made to The Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, N.Y., 10598, as he passionately supported their mission for many years.
