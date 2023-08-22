William F. Cotter

William F. "Billy" Cotter, born on Jan. 24, 1950 in Milton, passed away peacefully at home in Canton on Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Billy was the cherished husband of Susan (Fitzgerald) Cotter, whom he married in 1970, forming a bond that spanned over five decades. He was the beloved son of the late Donald and Esther Cotter.
Billy was the proud father of Brian Cotter of Braintree and Stacy Lynn Bottary and her husband Robert (BFD) of Readville. He was also the dear brother of Deborah Sharpe and her husband George of Canton and the late Mark Cotter of Walpole.
Billy was a devoted Papa to Ashley Cotter, Ryan Bottary, and Alyssa Bottary, whose lives were enriched by his unwavering love and support. He was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Billy was a proud graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1968. His hardworking and dedicated nature led him to a rewarding career at the New England Telephone Company, where he spent over 25 years providing exceptional service and forming lifelong friendships.
Billy had a zest for life. He was a lot of fun to be with, always enjoying a good conversation and a great laugh. His knowledge of cars and boats was educational and entertaining. His interests ranged from playing pool to traveling, with a particular fondness for Martha's Vineyard and Aruba.
Billy's love for adventure was only surpassed by his love for his family. Billy had a great heart and loved his family. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren, creating memories that will be treasured forever.
Visiting hours will be held on Aug. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dockray-Thomas Funeral Home on 455 Washington St. in Canton. There will be a funeral Mass at Oscar Romero Church on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Canton. Relatives and friends are invited.
