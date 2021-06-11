William G. Sullivan, the former owner of Sullivan Insurance, died June 7 in Boston.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday June 12 at St. Agatha Church.
There will be no visitation.
Dolan Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is handling the arrangements. A more detailed obituary will be printed next week.
