William J. Giovannucci

William J. “Bill” Giovannucci, 52, a lifelong resident of Milton, died peacefully on Sept. 26, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center in the comfort of his loving family.
Bill was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Milton, and was a graduate of Milton High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
He was employed for 25 years with Simsbury Associates of Hingham, where he served as vice-president and project manager.
Bill loved coaching his daughters in their various sports and was a well-known coach in the Milton Girls Softball League for 20 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing.
Most of all, Bill was devoted to his family and especially proud of his twin daughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.
Beloved husband for 20 years of Marianne (Kintigos) Giovannucci, he was the devoted father of Delia and Sienna Giovannucci of Milton; cherished son of William “Joe” and Paula (Mulroy) Giovannucci of Weymouth; dear brother of John Giovannucci and Cory of Quincy and the late Laura A. Boulay; son-in-law of Joseph F. Kintigos of Quincy and his late wife Mary A. (Ridge) Kintigos; and brother-in-law of Joseph F. Kintigos, Jr. and Mark A. Kintigos, both of Quincy, and the late Eileen Kintigos.
Bill is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and one cousin.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church on 432 Adams Street in Milton on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 2284-9168.
All are invited to call 617-472-6344 or visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com.
