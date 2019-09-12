Two upcoming public meetings at which comment is welcome by attendees will help determine the future look of Milton, and its livability. Please consider attending. Both meetings address the need for additional housing options — note the word options — in Milton. The first forum is on the town’s housing production plan. On this important topic, the meeting is this Saturday, Sept. 14. The program is set for 10 a.m to noon at the Milton Council on Aging building on 10 Walnut St. Free childcare will be provided.
The second meeting worthy of attention happens on Monday, Sept. 23, also at the COA building. It is a discussion and review of zoning by the Master Plan Implementation Committee about its study for mixed-use overlay zoning for Milton Village. The committee, the town meeting posting notes, “will present its analyses and recommendations to town officials, residents, business owners, stakeholders and users and provide an opportunity for input.” Even if you don’t live in the Village, the topic is relevant for all residents and business owners in Milton. Or, for those who want to be residents and business owners in Milton. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Milton needs a bit of spark and life to it to continue to financially sustain itself. And, to be a more welcoming place. It needs a fresh look in areas zoned for business. A mixed-use building, as originally proposed by the Falconi Companies for a site in East Milton Square and then withdrawn due to neighborhood outcry, will see its possibilities by another developer at the former Hendries ice cream factory site at Central Avenue and Eliot Street. After a 10-year wait for its demolition, the ice cream building’s footprint is on its way to being developed. Indeed, more has happened at the site in the last year than many years previous.
The balance for development, as the town’s zoning regulations are reviewed, must be measured with historic preservation, agreed. Yet to prevent Milton from becoming an enclave of sameness in areas where it can be sensibly developed is to lose out on the revenue that will bring in the municipal services residents, especially new residents, want, if not expect. It’s not just the money that could come in from new property taxes, it’s the feeling that Milton is on the go and looking out for its interests, not just being used as a cut-through town for drivers from other towns and cities on their way to Boston and points beyond.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
***
On another note, the newsstand price increases today to $3. The subscription prices remain the same. The subscription form can be found on page 19 of today’s newspaper. Whether by paper or online subscription or a purchase at the newsstand, thank you to readers and advertisers for your support of the Milton Times.
