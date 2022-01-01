The new year brings new hope - hope that the world will actually begin to heal after a pandemic that was worse than COVID-19.
The pandemic that infected our society is one of bitterness and accusations.
For too long people have demonized their neighbors who do not share their religious, political or moral beliefs.
There is little we can do to end the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and its various tangents. We can get our vaccines and boosters, we can social distance and wear masks. Yet we know some of us will still suffer through a positive diagnosis.
But there is much we can do to end the political strife.
There is much we can do to end the climate crisis.
There is much we can do to end the practice of judging those who disagree with our political and moral ideology.
Some of the people in this community have already been trying to create positive change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.