Another school year is underway and here’s a wish to all students, from pre-kindergarteners to high school seniors, to public and private school students for a successful school year. With increased pedestrian traffic on the road, along with motor vehicle traffic, let’s all look out for one another. Take it one day at a time, and the waning days of summer will blend into fall. Let’s all be around to enjoy them.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
