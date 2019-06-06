Congratulations to the Milton High School Class of 2019.
As Teacher Appreciation Award Winner Richard C. McCready included in his remarks to your class: “Be smart and be safe.”
McCready, a math teacher, said he gave that advice to students, especially in the week before a school vacation.
Soon, all students in the Milton public school district will be on summer vacation. Keep an eye out for youngsters. Do the same for their canine companions and the adults who may walk with kids and pets. Watch out for bicyclists, and perhaps, scooter riders and pogo stickers, depending on your travels.
Enjoy the memory of your own childhood, such as some drivers may have experienced Wednesday morning when traffic stopped to let a stream of elementary school kids cross Edge Hill Road to Cunningham Park for an outdoor field day.
Teachers guided the youngsters, all of whom walked on the crosswalk, safely to the other side. Young girls and boys, dressed in shorts, sneakers and T-shirts, appeared to not have a care at all, the way a classroom outing should feel. (Indeed, memories of a day spent at the former King’s Castle Land in Whitman come to mind.)
As warmer weather sets in, let’s heed McCready’s counsel. Enjoy this time of year and make good decisions and choices.
As he said, “Be smart and be safe.”
That’s wise advice for us all.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.