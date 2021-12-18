The Milton Chamber of Commerce sponsored a holiday tree lighting in East Milton Square for 20 years before the pandemic hit.
Last year the tree lighting and events of all kinds were canceled. Our local economy suffered and so many of us have been dealing with loss and loneliness.
But last weekend the Chamber not only managed to light a tree in the construction wilderness known as East Milton, they added the first ever Holiday Stroll with music, S’Mores, hot chocolate, a bubble machine, candy canes, other treats as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Chamber created an event more broad than the small retail area in East Milton as Steel and Rye stepped up to offer safe outdoor space and treats.
The afternoon was an overwhelming success although the rain threatened to dampen attendance in the early afternoon.
The success is a reminder for all of us to support local businesses because they support the whole community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.