If ever a portion of a public meeting encapsulated the cultural challenges facing Milton this year, it came during the second “citizens speak” portion of the Nov. 18 school committee meeting.
The issue: educating all students equitably while paying attention to the medically-known health challenges faced by Black and brown students, staff and teachers during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, for residents interested in running for election to the school committee, remotely attending the school board’s meetings should be homework.
The meetings, along with other town board meetings, are rebroadcast under Milton Access Television under its “Video On Demand” feature.
Living in Milton is expensive. Being a municipally-informed resident is as important as paying local property taxes, one’s mortgage or one’s rent.
Even if a resident has no intention of ever running for an elected board, it is a civic responsibility to know what is going on in town and how your money is spent.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
