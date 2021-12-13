The Milton Chamber of Commerce worked long hours to try to prepare a holiday stroll that will bring residents to the business districts.
Until this year most of the Chamber activities centered on East Milton Square. And it’s true most of the giveaways, music and Santa will be in East Milton Square beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
But the Central Avenue business district has its own offerings.
Watch for posters about the Red Raffle ticket giveaway. Wear your masks and shop local. ‘Tis the season to enjoy community.
Watch social media for more details.
– Pat Desmond
Editor and publisher
