Sure, it has been a rough year.
2020 started out promisingly, but hopes for a great, or at least good, year fell by the wayside with every news announcement about a new and deadly virus affecting the world.
The year has taught us that we can learn to live, learn, and work in different ways, surroundings, and situations.
“Adaptability” and “learning to pivot” are some of 2020’s buzzwords.
Adaptability and learning to pivot are as much life savers as they are life savors.
We should all give ourselves a pat on the back for being willing to think of other people by wearing masks in public indoors and outdoors.
We should all give ourselves a pat on the back for exercising patience and empathy when waiting in line six feet apart.
Everyone can do his or her part as 2020 closes and 2021 approaches.
While vaccines and the results they can yield are promising, it may be a while before face masks can be completely removed.
It could be that a child’s vaccinations to enter school at some point will require proof of a COVID-19 inoculation.
Think about it. As a radio program recently noted, vaccinations to prevent polio and measles continue to be among the childhood vaccinations still given today.
Not everyone is happy with a continuing need to pivot and adapt, including in the classroom.
A town-supported plan for tutoring over the summer to catch up those students who need it should be put into place.
Residents who want to donate to such a fund could contact the School Committee about establishing this.
Other words that marked this year are especially important: social justice and racial equality.
Ensuring that all of Milton’s public school students, especially Black students and other students of color, are reading at grade level by the fall 2021 start to school should be a goal.
Instead of wishing for the way life used to be as we move through our days, it is time to embrace how different yet improved the year ahead of us can be, improved in how we see each other and improved in the outcome of public education.
What matters most is not how well something is taught but how well it is learned.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
