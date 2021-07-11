We want to say thank you to the Copeland Family Foundation for once again providing the main financial support for Milton’s Fireworks.
The display was amazing.
And to the 3,000 or so people who gathered at Hutchinson Field June 26 to watch the event We Are Milton stitched together so seamlessly, we want to ask you: Isn’t it great to celebrate our community.
We, at the Milton Times, are taking a small bow for being one of the lesser sponsors of the event. We don’t have the resources of the Copeland Family Foundation, but we believe in celebrating the explosion of goodwill that has long been a tradition in Milton.
The people who form We Are Milton have created a strong tradition. The group is headed by Lynda-Lee Sheridan and includes Glenn Pavlicek, Richard Wells, Gary Kelly, Brian Kelley and Richard Eric Miller. The form the clean up crew for the event as well as providing the system of support for the music that makes the Milton Music Fest such a special occasion.
The other sponsors of the of the Milton Music Fest include the Milton Fruit Center, Harte Dental, Milton Academy, the Trustees, Falconi Companies, Keches Law Group, Keohane Company and Fallon Ambulance.
The event flew together within a month once the state regulations on gatherings changed. All we can say is: thank you.
– Pat Desmond
Editor and publisher
