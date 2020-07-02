This Saturday, July 4, marks the country’s 244th birthday. Actually, the original date intended by John Adams to celebrate the new nation’s independence from Great Britain was July 2. But, things happen, as is the case this Fourth of July. Even so, enjoy the day in small and safe ways.
“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America,” wrote Adams as noted online at masshist.org. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival…It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
