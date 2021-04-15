The annual Town Election approaches, with contested races on the Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board, Board of Health and for the Trustees of the Public Library.
Voters also will be asked to vote yes or no on this ballot question:
“Shall the Town of Milton be allowed to exempt from the provisions of proposition two and one-half, so-called, the amounts required to pay for the bond issued in order to construct and equip a new Fire Headquarters and two Fire Sub-stations?”
A candidate guide in the April 22 edition will remind residents, especially residents registered to vote, of who is running for a specific office.
Per precinct, residents will determine who in their part of the Milton electoral grid will represent their concerns and interests at annual and special Town Meetings. Contested races exist among precincts; there are 13 people seeking to be Town Meeting Members in a precinct with 10 member seats open, for instance.
Meanwhile, May 3 is the date of the annual Town Meeting. The Town Meeting warrant can be viewed in its 128-page entirety by clicking on a link on the town website. Go to: https://www.townofmilton.org/home/news/annual-town-meeting-monday-may-3-730-pm.
Lastly, as earlier noted, no letters to the editor supporting a candidate or candidate statements will appear in the April 22 edition.
Lisa D. Connell
– Editor
