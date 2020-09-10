Amid the diligence of daily precautions we now take to ward off the coronavirus, other personal responsibilities await us.
Keeping an eye out for walkers as the return to school in whatever forms begins; getting a seasonal flu shot; and voting in the Nov. 3 general election are all personal and community responsibilities.
Milton will join many other communities across the nation this Friday as the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at three different locations in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, is remembered.
Whether remembered in our heads, our hearts, or if possible, a physically-distanced program given COVID-19, it is important to take time out for a moment of reflection of that day.
This could be done at any time during the day and/or in remembrance of the exact times of the New York City attacks at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.
An official website offers webinars, a virus-safe and practical way for today’s youngsters and young adults to learn more about the attacks. For those who have first-hand memories of this day, this online site is also worth visiting.
This website (911memorial.org) includes a comprehensive timeline of the attacks and the recovery timeline. Just as important is that it includes information about the first World Trade Tower attack on Feb. 26, 1993.
Sept. 11 should be one day that American residents everywhere put aside their 2020 differences about mask wearing, receiving flu shots, and how school classes are held and honor the solemnity of 9/11/2001.
–Lisa D. Connell
Editor
