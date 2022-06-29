The Supreme Court has overturned the original ruling of Roe vs. Wade. It will have a monumental impact, and we should all be afraid of what the results of today's (6/24/2022) decision will garner for all of our future rights, no matter the issue/topic.
As the new publisher of the Milton Times it is important for me to be very clear. While I am truly supportive of keeping a neutral stance and being unbiased in reporting news and facts and allowing people to express their views by publishing non-personal attack letters to the editor (another issue altogether that I will address soon); in the case of Roe vs. Wade I AM my mother’s daughter. I do NOT in any way support the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. I support the right to choose. The Milton Times supports the right to choose.
In discussion of abortion, very often I find that people will make their statements of where they stand, quote medical sources - reliable or unreliable, quote religious doctrine, and then they stop. The discussion turns into an argument. The discussion turns into a battle of I’m right/You’re wrong. We shout and accuse, we hurt each other with words and violence, we stop listening, we stop being compassionate, we turn against one another instead of staying stronger together, and we don’t talk about or share personal reasons, for fear of being labeled or stigmatized. We don’t tell our stories, good or bad, though I will not shame anyone for not sharing their personal stories either. I have hope that by doing so, it could help change the narrative.
I am adopted. I was born in 1970 in Massachusetts when abortion was only allowed for medical necessity if the woman’s life was in danger. I have about a 99.5% belief that my birth mother would have terminated her pregnancy if she had any foresight into where her life would lead. I have a 100% belief that it should have been her choice to decide, even if it would have resulted in my not being here. While I personally would not choose to have an abortion, I believe that it is not up to me to decide for someone else.
I grew up with strong female role models, women who fought for these rights because they saw what was happening around them because there weren’t any rights or protections. I am grateful that I had these women: our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, friends, organizers of protests and marches, writers of books, and caretakers for the future generations. I just never thought 50 years later that I would have to fight for these same rights.
No matter where you stand in your political beliefs. No matter if you think that this is a “women’s” issue only. No matter if you think that this doesn't have anything to do with you. No matter if you think that abortion is right or wrong. This decision is an attack on everyone’s future, packaged under a pretty little disguise of giving the choice to the “will of the people” and allowing each state to make their own laws, which will only protect some, and give precedence to change other rulings and protections in the future.
