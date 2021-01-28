The pandemic has shone a brighter spotlight on social problems in our nation that still need a solution. Think homelessness, addictive drug use, and racial inequities.
Milton is not immune to these national issues. The work of the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Council remains as important as ever.
As does the support given to residents from the Milton Residents Fund.
To learn more about the MSAPC, check out milton-coalition.org. If you need financial help or want to find out how you can help, email Noreen Dolan, LCSW, funds coordinator at miltonresidentsfund@gmail.com or call 617-696-1214.
Check townofmilton.org’s public calendar and watch the next virtual meeting of the Equity and Justice for All Advisory Committee.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
