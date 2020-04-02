We are all in this together. We need to be.
To slow the spread of coronavirus, an infectious disease caused by an unknown virus, we need to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals. Sometimes we have to be protected from ourselves. Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay at home advisory remains in effect as of March 24. Baker said to make the advisory a mandate was not realistic. Maybe it is time for it to be a mandate.
As of March 31, there are 20 patients in BID-Milton who tested positive for COVID-19. About 20 percent of the patients tested for coronavirus at BID-Milton test positive, per a hospital spokesperson. Plus, six hospital employees have tested posted for COVID-19.
School officials face an additional dilemma.
With school called off through May 4, excluding residential special education schools, per Baker’s directive, is it better to end the school year now? Will that be the message that is next delivered by Baker and Jeffrey C. Riley, the state’s commissioner of education, and then, by Milton Superintendent of Schools Mary Gormley? We will know more by early April, which could be sometime this week or next.
Meanwhile, here’s to the hope that older siblings are teaching their younger brothers and sisters and that parents are too, when they can. It is needed.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.