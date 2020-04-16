At this point in time, including in Milton, it is unknown what the world will look like in a week’s time or a month as this pandemic unfolds. For younger people, especially, their world is Milton.
Which is why town, school and park officials are working extra hard to make tomorrow better and the day after that even better for us all. A curfew should be enacted Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. We are in support of this method of forcibly protecting people who refuse to stay inside and at home, especially during those hours. Sometimes, people need to be protected from harming themselves or harming someone else.
And as you walk down the street, keep a bit of physical distance between the person you are walking with or to whom you are talking. It’s part of the need to keep a safe distance from one another.
So much has changed in a month’s time: schools closed, retail stores closed, so many people working from home.
The accepted, agreed upon rules of several months ago — bringing reusable shopping bags inside a grocery store and readily finding so many different items in so many different categories (including paper products) — are now upended with the coronavirus.
There remains no vaccine to cure this novel, or new coronavirus. Let’s hope one is developed over the next 12 to 24 months and publicly, and freely, given. However it is administered, a vaccine will be a welcome, world-wide relief.
Another formerly requested rule, usually by financial institutions, is to not wear a mask or covering blocking one’s facial identity by a bank employee. Removal of baseball caps and sunglasses usually accompanied that request.
Now, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, along with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, wear a cloth mask or cloth facial covering such as a bandana or scarf over your mouth and nose. We call on all residents of Milton to wear a mask or face covering. (We take no stand on wearing a cap, hat or sunglasses.)
As the CDC notes on its website, cdc.gov, “ the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
“CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”
Think of the tragic case of Mary Mallon, also known as “Typhoid Mary, ” if more explanation is needed. Check out the March 20 posting (note the recent date) on https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/03/typhoid-mary-tragic-tale-exposed-health-impacts-super-spreaders.
Just remember as the CDC notes, “Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”
Wear gloves if you can. Wash hands regularly. Don’t touch your face.
If the world seems a bit darker at the moment, keep your eyes on the bright spots that have emerged. Air quality is better as fewer cars are being driven into Boston, around Milton and other suburbs. Think of the long-range possibility of working from home that is now proven as doable in many cases. Think of one-day a week, perhaps, of remote learning by public and private school students to save money on institutional utility bills.
Stay open to change and be adaptable. We’re proving that we can find new economic and educational solutions. That’s a great lesson for all ages.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.