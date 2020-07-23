Milton needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission
An apology can go a long way, especially an apology from the president of a company, or in this case, from the leader of the Milton Public School district, the superintendent.
Milton needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This idea is based on the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in 1995 by the Government of National Unity (justice.gov.za [Department of Justice and Constitutional Development]).
This thought stems from comments made by parents to school administrators and the Milton School Committee during a virtual July 8 meeting.
It will take scheduling and planning and must be available for any student and his or her parent, especially students of color, who needed help from a school leader over a racist or bullying episode and did not receive a caring attitude, a helpful response, or a practical solution.
An adult parent, relative, or guardian can be present in the room, as can another school administrator or staff member. The children on the receiving end of an adult’s uncaring or dismissive attitude, or taunts by other children, likely will carry these memories for a lifetime. School administrators, and parents of the kids doing the bullying, can do the right thing and apologize to the child, and as noted July 8, the child of color who was hurt. Or, as important, to any child wronged by an adult in the schools.
Comments by grieved parents at the Milton School Committee meeting came from the heart, and comments expressed anger and frustration with a school system that may not be working for all students.
The town needs another public school or an addition to an existing public school building. Specifically, problems of white students and students of color meeting each other for the first time in Grade 6 need to be resolved and could be resolved with a larger middle school. A middle school that begins with Grade 5 may help.
Here’s another dreaded word: busing. The elementary schools need to be desegregated. In a perfect world, students would attend the school closest to their legal domicile, their home, but as we know, this is not a perfect world.
How students are assigned to a specific elementary school needs to be changed. Several comments made on July 8 were about the fear or concern that a parent’s child would be the only Black girl or boy in a classroom.
As noted on the miltonps.org website under school registration for first grade, “Generally, students will be required to attend school in the attendance area in which they reside, unless the Superintendent has granted special permission, the student is participating in the French Immersion Program....or school location is determined by a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 Plan.”
End the French Immersion Program until the racial balance between the four elementary schools is more even. Tucker Elementary School is noted for its diversity, which is more a reflection of today’s world. Yet are enough students of color able to enroll in the French Immersion Program?
If the parents of students of color, plus the students themselves, seek more enrollment spaces in this foreign language program, the spaces need to be made available.
If the physical classroom space or available teaching instruction do not allow for more student enrollment of any color in this program, suspend it. Do not enroll more students, usually starting in first grade, in this language curriculum.
While the French Immersion Program may be a nice-to-have offering, it has become exclusionary, reminiscent of parents fighting to get a commercially hyped-up toy in limited supply for holiday gift giving. That a lottery is needed to determine the enrollment is proof positive that it is oversubscribed. More practical in today’s world is the English Innovation Pathway.
Lastly, get rid of the disciplinary policy that led to the suspension of teacher Zakia Jarrett. Whether it is described as a suspension or placement on paid or unpaid administrative leave, do not place a teacher or staff member on suspension until all of the facts are in. It does not matter if another school district follows this policy. Act on Milton school employees’ behalf first.
This is not to say “don’t protect children,” but as in the matter of the parent videotaping Jarrett’s classroom, the adult in this case used poor judgment.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
