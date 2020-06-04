The country, and if by humble extension, Milton, is full of angst. In one corner of Milton, however, the angst is not borne of current civil unrest nationwide.
Among all the issues this bedroom community of Boston and its more urban neighbors are facing at this most critical sociocultural time, squabbling among some some residents should not be one of them.
In a Cheshire County, New Hampshire, courtroom about 20 years ago, a judge described the ongoing interactions between a resident and a town official as “vintage small town politics.”
Gently and firmly, the judge told both parties that they would have to get out of each other’s way so that both could do their respective jobs and live out their respective lives.
Now, much later and on a similar small-town vein, an ongoing matter in Milton continues to smolder. Its issues are presented in a letter on this page written by Judy Gundersen.
Instead of speaking on the matters well explained in the letter, suffice it to say that this particular court matter was covered by the Milton Times, a case in which a clerk magistrate presided, made his decision, and exonerated Cindy Christiansen. That was over a year ago.
As the letter notes, Cindy Christiansen’s involvement with an airport advisory committee ended with her resignation ahead of the Select Board accepting it. That should have helped stamp out the embers of the matter. That was the thought, anyway.
Instead, like a sore that won’t fully heal, the back-and-forth between Cindy Christiansen’s supporters and some elected town officials whom it is safe to say may not invite these women to a party, continues.
This back and forth chastising and finger pointing needs to stop.
The right to speak and write freely is a fundamental principle of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments of the U.S. Constitution, so a response letter from a person or persons named in Judy Gundersen’s letter will be allowed — one letter.
And it ends there; one letter from the so-called other side and that’s it. Either side, as it were, is welcome to submit a letter to the editor to another publication or post on social media.
There are too many other issues in Milton, not the least of which is property taxes because of a limited commercial base, that need focus.
This includes the need, the moral need, of finding a piece of land big enough to build at least one Habitat for Humanity home. In such a religious community and the need so great, this needs to be approved by Milton.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.