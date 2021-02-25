The arrival of spring. On the calendar, at least. (Remember the April Fool’s Day snowstorm in 1997?) Spring 2021 officially starts on March 20.On a related note as the days lengthen and it is lighter at 5 p.m., it will be time to turn the clocks back on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. (Not that anyone really has to get up that early to turn the clocks back an hour and it is likely that most people don’t, but accuracy counts.)
People’s ongoing strength and fortitude. Not just to get through the winter but through the pandemic. It’s been almost a year since Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the schools closed effective March 16, 2020. Other mandates around that time included closure of non-essential retail stores and gyms, for example. Living in a world far different than we knew on Feb. 25, 2020, is the change that will be part of our lived experience henceforth.
If passed, the “Common Start” bill would help with childcare. Per commonstartma.org/bill, the legislation calls for creating universal or childcare for all in Massachusetts. It is proposed by the Early Education for All organization. Safe, affordable, and year-round childcare is needed, and not just during a public health crisis. It took the pandemic, however, to bring into sharp focus the tangled web of remote learning and working from home.
Go to https://malegislature.gov/bills/ and look up HD.1960 and SD.1307.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
