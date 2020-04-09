Will grade school students return to physical classrooms this year? Will more cultural activities and organized sports games be canceled through the summer?
It is possible that the respective answers will be no and yes.
It is unknown how long the need to maintain social distancing as a means to stem the advance of the novel coronavirus will remain.
We may know more around May 4, the date until Gov. Charlie Baker earlier ordered the schools must remain closed.
In an April 1 press conference, Baker responded to questions about the length of the current school year. He said of students that it would “be a shame if they don’t spend any more time developing any more knowledge.”
Recalling a mantra of one New Hampshire school superintendent: “It’s not a question of if a child will be educated but how.
In its remote education learning plan, the Milton public school district explains how this is happening. It is worth a read, at miltonps.org. At its core, the school district “will provide learning opportunities that engage students in ‘meaningful and productive learning’ for 3 to 3.5 hours a day.” Remote learning includes large-group video or audio conference calls, work packets, reading lists and other “resources to effectively engage with students.” Physical activity and exploration of the arts is included in the plan.
“Whatever happens between now and the end of June, we’re doing everything that we can,” Baker said, so that “kids don’t view this as a lost opportunity to continue to grow and to continue to learn.”
That’s the takeaway for this school year — that students think of this time as the months they learned differently and that their teachers pivoted to allow them to do so.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.