As our readers realize, the editor’s email at the Milton Times has been passed around from person to person over the 26 years of the newspaper’s existence.
This week Genevieve Santilli is beginning to handle the task. Her title is editorial assistant but to be clear, she is the gate keeper.
Genna comes to the Times with a clear interest in the environment and public policy.
We will talk more about who she is and what she hopes for in the near future.
But our readers need to know, Genna will be handling all submissions to the Milton Times. Please continue to submit letters, press releases, photos and ideas to editor@miltontimes.com or miltontimes.editor@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions remains Friday at noon for the following week’s issue. She will acknowledge local submissions by email so if you don’t hear from her within 48 business hours after you email us, try again. Our spam folders sometimes gobble up important messages. Like most of the staff Genna will be working remotely. Her company cell phone is 857-359-1599.
