This is an especially good time to be a good neighbor.
A phone call to this office about a week ago suggested this topic as a way to inflict less worry on other people. The call centered on a college student home from study abroad in Italy. There had not been an issue to self-quarantine and yet, the concern that the student should voluntarily do so due in the wake of the coronavirus spread clearly came across in the caller’s voice.
Beyond the specific illness, the caller’s suggestion is a good one. If you can do something that might help another person, why not do so?
Think of past widespread illnesses and current health concerns: the flu, polio, measles and now, coronavirus.
People are scared and are taking precautions as they can. Indeed, some people may be somewhat concerned and yet don’t take precautions as measles continues to be a problem when parents or guardians choose not to have their child or children vaccinated against a disease for which there is prevention.
For polio, how scary a time it must have been for the children who lived during the late 1940s and early 1950s and the adults who loved them. Fortunately, the Salk and Sabin vaccines were developed in the mid-1950s and early 1960s, respectively. “Thanks to a successful vaccination program, the United States has been polio-free since 1979,” a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web posting notes. (There has not been a case of polio in the U.S. since 1993, and that was due to a visitor to the U.S. who had polio.)
On March 10, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency regarding the coronavirus. A vaccine to stem the tide, at least, or eradicate coronavirus, at best, remains months away.
Test kits to test for COVID-19 may not be readily available.
Other economic and medical issues key to people staying healthy have arisen. Not everyone, in Milton and beyond, can afford to miss a day of work if it is not paid for by the employer or reimbursed through the state or federal government. Even people with health insurance may be reluctant to go to the doctor if they fear seeing the co-pay and laboratory costs on a bill. Maybe both issues will be resolved in this political and presidential election year. Surely, there’s a way to work out a solution that would benefit the country’s system of capitalism and honor its moral striving.
Meanwhile, as you know by now, practice good personal hygiene. If you are running an errand to the store, ask your neighbor or friend if there is some item that you can pick up for them. Leave it outside the door if necessary.
Hang in there until a vaccine comes along, and when it does, get one.
And, as a public health service for all U.S. residents, this vaccine should be offered at no cost to residents. If it is, then it’s truly time for a revolution.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
