Other than who will be the next U.S. president and if there will be a new U.S. Senate Majority Leader after Jan. 3, 2021, attention must focus on doing all that we are able, at least in Massachusetts, to curb COVID-19 from infecting more people.
As noted in the governor’s press release on page 12, anyone age 5 and older must now wear a mask or face covering any time they are in public. Regardless if a person stands six feet or more from another person while outdoors, a mask or face covering must be worn.
All of us must be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Restaurateurs may worry about the required earlier closures of their businesses and perhaps, they need not. It may spur would-be diners to order, pay for, or consume a meal earlier rather than later.
None of the new advisories are about restricting personal freedom. Think of it as helping with personal time management. Do what you need to do earlier, rather than later.
Sure, people are tired of reading about any type of restriction related to COVID-19, or hearing anything about the novel coronavirus.
It’s not yet over nor is the vaccine ready to be inoculated into us. A message earlier that young people — say children, teens or young adults — could not get this particular, unknown strain of virus may not have been exactly right. Indeed, I am not a medical doctor nor do I want to pretend to play one in print or online.
But the message that needs to get out and ingrained until people are vaccinated can be seen today in the numbers of high schools across the state that have returned to remote learning. It is selfish and irresponsible for teenagers and young adults to hang out indoors in large groups without wearing face masks. It is naive and nearly criminal to think that these actions will not have consequences. Maybe not for them, but for the adults in their lives, including for public school students, the adults who teach them.
There is a growing group of adults in Milton who want the town’s public school students to return to class full time. Those wishes may not be realistic or possible at this time. Physical room within the schools, especially the elementary schools, may prohibit this. As important, would the Milton Educators Association support this group’s goal?
In a year when the outcome of the general election is uncertain, it is more certain that the Milton Educators Association will say no. And, it is their right to do so.
We’ve waited this long to see who will be president. We can wait longer until a vaccine is found that will make a full return to the classroom possible.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
