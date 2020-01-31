It was the sound of rapid two-finger typing on a vintage shiny black Royal typewriter in an upstairs bedroom that brought comfort to these ears day or night.
“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party” in typewriter-style font served as the warm up to an hour or more of story typing, letters to family and friends and lists of things to do. Today, with societal changes, the quickly-typed sentence would read: “Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of the party.” It is likely that this sentence, in its earlier or more politically correct message served as the cursive penmanship practice sentence that some may remember: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.”
Now, students of any age may type a warm up sentence on a computer keyboard. Indeed, getting a message out via computer keyboard is now done on electronic tablets or smartphones. Some type so fast on a smartphone that as in the case of a newsroom’s two-finger typist (instead of the qwerty method) that two opposing digits — two thumbs — have taken the place of fingers.
The message behind coming to the aid of the party resonates today to the ongoing need of residents of Milton who are eligible to vote to do so. And, once a resident turns age 18, to register to vote.
Important dates are approaching in town: completion of the 2020 town census and in March, completion upon receipt of the 2020 federal census.
On March 3, Massachusetts residents registered to vote will do in the presidential primary. It remains to be seen if at some point, the age to register to vote gets lowered to age 16 or 17.
April 28 is the annual Town Election. Sept. 1 is the state primary, followed Nov. 3 by the presidential or general election plus the state election.
Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of the party, er, country. Let your conscience guide your decision and participate in the upcoming town, state and national elections.
–Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.