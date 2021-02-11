Annual Town Election is set for Tuesday, April 27. To paraphrase Alfred Lord Tennyson, ՚Tis better to have run and lost than never to have run at all.
Seats are open in town-wide offices, such as Select Board, School Committee and Planning Board as well as in all 10 precincts for candidates running as Representative Town Meeting members. More detailed information about running for office, including financial filing obligations, can be found on the Town Clerk’s webpage at townofmilton.org.
Each candidate for elected office is encouraged to submit a candidate’s statement to editor@miltontimes.com. Let residents know who you are, why you are running, and what skills you bring to that post to help the town. Please include a headshot photo in high digital resolution to accompany the statement.
Those seeking election as a Town Meeting precinct member may also submit a candidate’s statement.
Every candidate is allowed one statement submission. The Milton Times encourages candidates to run a statement in the newspaper because it is the best way to reach the widest range of residents, especially residents registered to vote.
For letters to the editor regarding a candidate or the election, the cut-off publication point is two weeks before election and our publication date, or April 15.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
