This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On July 20, 1969, astronaut Neil Armstrong gingerly stepped on the moon’s surface, followed by Buzz Aldrin. Fellow astronaut Michael Collins remained in the lunar command module, circling the moon.
About two days later, the three astronauts would fly home together. The module would splash down in the Pacific Ocean, and a U.S. Navy crew would float in a raft to meet the three astronauts, as it was then done.
There are Milton residents and visitors to Milton this summer who lived through this historic event. If you would like to share where you were when you watched the moon landing or what you observed in watching other people take in this moment in time, I would like to run these memories in an upcoming Milton Times edition and on our new website. (The miltontimes.com is the same online address but has a new look than six months ago.) Consider sharing some of those old Kodak and Polaroid prints, and bring them to 3 Boulevard St., Suite 5, in East Milton Square. If you saved newspaper clippings and tucked them into a family scrapbook, let me know.
Certainly, there are many younger residents today and their children who view the first landing of men on the moon as something other, and older, people talk about. To include as many viewpoints and memories as possible for residents who were too young to remember or not yet born, let me know how you learned about the first moon landing. What did you learn in school? Why do you think this anniversary is important to remember, or not?
There are cultural and political similarities from then, and now. Perhaps the first moon landing was the bright spot of that year amidst issues that remain today. Please let me know what you think. Thank you.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.