For all the men and women who gave their lives so that we may know the freedoms we enjoy in this country, the least we can do is to say thank you.

For the families of the men and women who died in military service, and who kept a steadfast vigilance of hope, grace and courage, thank you.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Veterans Agent Kevin Cook cited Pericles’ funeral oration during his address to those attending the town’s Memorial Day ceremony this year. The Peloponnesian War between ancient Athens and Sparta began around 431 B.C. Athens statesman and leader Pericles delivered the funeral oration after the warriors who died during the battle. The war raged on. With trust in an online document, perhaps a sentence from that Pericles’ translated oration is appropriate today:

“Make up your minds that happiness depends on being free, and freedom depends on being courageous.”

